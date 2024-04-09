The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the Kurgan region to assess the flood situation. The department reported this on April 6.

“The special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations flew to the Kurgan region. In the region, according to forecasts, 62 settlements in Tselinny, Zverinogolovsky, Kurtamyshsky, Ketovsky, Belozersky municipal districts and the city of Kurgan with a total population of over 19 thousand people may be at risk,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that Kurenkov had previously given orders to strengthen the group of rescuers with the necessary equipment, redeploy forces and equipment to the most difficult areas and provide assistance to the population of the region.

Earlier that day, Kurenkov arrived in the Orenburg region to assess the situation and monitor actions to eliminate the consequences of floods in the region. He flew over flooded areas. Then the minister headed to the Kurgan region, from where he will go to the Tyumen region, where an increase in water levels in local rivers was also predicted.

In the Kurgan region, on April 8, a regional emergency was introduced due to flooding. Governor Vadim Shumkov noted that the forecast is rapidly deteriorating, and water is arriving much more and faster than expected. To prevent the development of a dangerous situation, airmobile groups of Ural units, consisting of 100 people and 22 pieces of equipment, were sent to the region.

In Kurgan, preventive evacuation of residents of four microdistricts, as well as gardening areas located in the zone of possible flooding due to floods, has also begun.

In addition, against the backdrop of forecasts about an increase in water levels in local rivers, on April 5, a dam broke in Orsk, Orenburg Region. In the region, about 10.1 thousand residential buildings and more than 18.4 thousand household plots were flooded. Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (Part 1 of Article 216 – “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, Part 1 of Article 293 – “Negligence”).