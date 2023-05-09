The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, said that on Tuesday, May 9, special forces will be able to finally put out all natural fires in the Kurgan region.

“I think we can get through this today. Everyone works, everyone fights,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1“.

A day earlier, the department said that, by decision of Kurenkov, the threat to settlements from natural fires in the region was removed. As of May 8, rescuers managed to protect more than 10,000 residential buildings in six settlements from fire.

Earlier, on May 8, a source in emergency services said that more than 300 residential buildings and 3.9 thousand buildings burned down in the Kurgan region due to the transition of forest fires to settlements. In total, 60 natural fires have been recorded in the region in recent days, 13 of them are large. The total area of ​​fires reached 11 thousand hectares.

Then it became known that during the fires in the Kurgan region, six people died and 14 were injured. The victims were hospitalized in medical institutions mainly with burn injuries.

To date, most of the wildfires have been localized in the region. 1,290 people and 332 pieces of equipment were involved in the extinguishing. Kurenkov and the governor of the Kurgan region Vadim Shumkov flew over the most affected areas.