The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kurenkov arrived in Orsk, which suffered due to a dam break

The special flight of the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, arrived in Orsk, which suffered from severe flooding amid a dam break. This is reported by RIA News.

According to journalists, the head of the rescue department led the work to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster. Kurenkov listened to the report of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Ilya Denisov and headed to the flooded areas.

It is noted that the emergency department assesses the situation as difficult.

On April 5, a dam that protected Orsk from the Ural River broke in the region. A state of emergency was introduced throughout the Orenburg region.

Earlier, the local administration called on city residents to evacuate. Officials reported that four temporary accommodation centers have been prepared for citizens.