The head of the Russian Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, spoke about plans to replace the Unified State Exam (USE), noting that the ministry is ready to consider alternative mechanisms for assessing the knowledge of schoolchildren. He stated this in an interview. TASS…

“If someone proposes another mechanism for assessing the knowledge of schoolchildren, objective, most importantly, independent, then we will, of course, be happy to consider and discuss it,” said Kravtsov, adding that plans to replace the USE with alternative mechanisms for assessing the knowledge of schoolchildren today there is no ministry.

Earlier in May, Russian Deputy Education Minister Denis Gribov said that there would be no early completion of his studies due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country. “This is not planned yet. Moreover, there are only two weeks left until the end of the school year, ”said Gribov.

Before that, in April, the Ministry of Education and Rosobrnadzor approved the schedule of the Unified State Examination (USE) in 2021 in Russia. Exams for high school students will be held from May 31 to July 17.