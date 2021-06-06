Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said that the department is ready to consider an alternative to the Unified State Exam. He reported this TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Forum (SPIEF)

“If someone proposes another mechanism for assessing the knowledge of schoolchildren, objective, most importantly, independent, then we will, of course, be happy to consider and discuss it,” he said.

However, he stressed that at the moment the Ministry of Education has no plans to replace the unified state examination.

The Minister also noted that the Unified State Exam is an exam that is held at the end of school and which enables schoolchildren to enter a university, regardless of where they live.

Answering the question about the likelihood of leaving the USE mandatory only for those who plan to continue their studies in higher educational institutions, Kravtsov said that this will largely depend on the epidemiological situation.

So, the corresponding decision on the Unified State Exam for applicants to universities was made last year and implemented this year. It is precisely related to reducing the number of participants due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are no plans to leave this model in the future as a standard one, the minister stressed.

In addition, he noted that in 2022 it is planned to return mathematics to the number of compulsory subjects for passing the Unified State Exam, therefore, in order to receive a certificate, graduates will need to pass an exam in Russian and an exam in mathematics of a basic or specialized level.

On May 15, Oleg Smolin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, called for a partial abolition of the Unified State Exam. According to him, it is important for schoolchildren to be given the right to independently decide whether they will take the Unified State Exam or write essays and answer orally in universities.

On May 13, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Maxim Zaitsev expressed the opinion that Russia will cancel the Unified State Exam and return to the “traditional format.” However, as the MP suggested, the process of leaving this system will take a long time.