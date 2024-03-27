The US policy is to destabilize the Arctic region in order to make it difficult for Russia to develop the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“And the policy of the United States, in particular the destabilization of the region, is aimed at simply making it difficult for Russia to develop this project (NSR. – Ed.),” Chekunkov said.

He noted that this concerns the expansion of military blocs, that is, the entry of Sweden and Finland, “two near-Arctic states, into NATO, their rearmament, the build-up of military forces,” as well as the increased efforts in the Arctic by the United States itself and its allies.

In addition, according to the minister, recent unilateral declarations by the United States on the expansion of its continental shelf undermine the system of international maritime law, which Washington has not ratified.

