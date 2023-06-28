The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Reznikov, demanded from NATO guarantees of inviting Kyiv to the alliance

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, demanded that NATO give Kyiv guarantees of invitation to the alliance after the end of the conflict with Russia. He told the British newspaper The Guardian.

“We are realists and do not demand the impossible. That is why our expectations from the Vilnius NATO summit are very realistic: to receive a guarantee of an invitation to join NATO after Ukraine wins the war,” Reznikov said.

He also said that this demand of Ukraine is non-negotiable, and after receiving an invitation, Kyiv is ready to immediately sign a protocol on accession and begin ratifying the agreement.

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that Kyiv was ready to conduct peace negotiations only on the basis of the “peace formula” proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.