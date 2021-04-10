Ukraine intends to peacefully return the Donbass territories beyond Kiev’s control. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Andrei Taran, reports Interfax…

According to Taran, the political leadership of Ukraine will strengthen the actions of diplomats in the international arena. First of all, it is planned to accelerate the implementation of the decision on the country’s accession to NATO this year.

As noted, the military-political bloc will guarantee the interests of Ukraine and its sovereignty. “First of all, this concerns the strengthening of the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, closer cooperation in the operational exchange of intelligence information, in particular, in the Black Sea region,” the minister added.

On April 10, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) recorded an increase in shelling from Ukraine. In total, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) violated the indefinite ceasefire three times, 68 ammunition was used