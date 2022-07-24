Twitter ridiculed the head of the Ministry of defense of Poland after the words about the creation of the strongest army in NATO

The network ridiculed the head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak, after talking about creating the strongest ground army in NATO. Comments appeared in Twitter-account wPolityce.pl under the publication with the corresponding policy comment.

Thus, the plan to repulse Russia in the event of a military conflict did not meet with the support of users who were skeptical about the words of the minister. “You wanted to say that we will have cannon fodder, the value of which is negligible on the battlefield today!”, “Just a circus”, “This could happen if there was no corruption and theft in the government”, “I haven’t heard such nonsense for a long time “, they said.

Blaszczak said earlier that Poland intends to create the strongest land army among NATO countries in order to be able to repulse Russia. “The Kremlin rulers will not hit the strong. When they see weakness, they attack. Both in terms of artillery and armored vehicles, there will not be a strongest country in Europe in the end, ”he said.

It also became known that Poland plans to place new military garrisons along the borders with Belarus. The draft of the relevant resolution has already been submitted for interdepartmental consultations. It is assumed that 106 military garrisons will operate throughout Poland, including two new ones – Biala Podlaska and Katowice.

On June 27, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Yaroslav Kaczynski, announced that the country’s authorities had decided to expand the size of the army by more than 2.5 times: from 150,000 to 400,000 soldiers. In addition, the country plans to buy more modernized weapons in order to be able to counter the threat if necessary.