The head of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine Tkachenko wanted to legalize the “fight against hundreds of streets of Pushkin”

The head of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tkachenko, wanted to legitimize the “fight against hundreds of streets of Pushkin” in the country. According to him, a draft law “on overcoming the consequences of Russification” has been sent to the Verkhovna Rada, the agency reports. “Ukrinform”.

According to Tkachenko, the document has already been approved by the government. “It will allow the legal process to continue the process of fighting hundreds of Pushkin street names, which already took place last year,” he explained. Thus, the project will establish a procedure for the elimination of Russian toponyms and monuments in Ukraine, as well as “reduce the influence of Russian narratives.”

The Minister called one of the sectoral trends in Ukraine installations “away from Moscow” and “away from Russian narratives”.

In Ukraine, monuments associated with Russia, including those associated with a Russian poet, are being demolished, and streets are being renamed. In addition, the monuments are attacked by vandals. So, on December 31, vandals mutilated a monument to the poet in the Pushkin park in Kiev. On December 29, Pushkin Street wanted to be renamed by the mayor of the city of Lutsk, located in the west of Ukraine, Igor Polishchuk.