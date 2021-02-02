Ramzil Kucharbayev, the Minister of Construction and Architecture of Bashkiria, has been charged with abuse of office. This is stated on website regional Investigative Committee.

As told in the department, the case is connected with the construction and launch of treatment facilities in the city of Kumertau in 2017, when Kucherbayev headed the capital construction department. Investigators believe that the accused in those years signed an act of completed construction of the specified facility within the framework of government contracts concluded with the contractor, knowing for certain that the facilities were not commissioned and were not prepared for operation and provision of services.

As a result of the corresponding fraudulent actions, the budget of the republic was damaged, the total amount of which exceeds 95 million rubles.

A day earlier, Ramzil Kucharbayev was detained, a search was carried out at the ministry. At the moment, investigative actions are being carried out with the official, in addition, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being resolved.

