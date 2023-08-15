Law enforcement officers detained the head of the military medical commission of the Zhytomyr region and his accomplices for taking a bribe for assisting conscripts in traveling abroad. This was announced on Tuesday, August 15, by the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in the Telegram channel.

In addition to the chairman of the VVK of the Zhytomyr military hospital, the deputy chief physician of the regional clinical hospital, the head of the center of clinical immunology and a lawyer were exposed.

The investigation found that the detainees demanded $2,500 from the conscripts. The police detained them after receiving the second part of the unlawful benefit.

“For these funds, they promised to establish a diagnosis for him, which serves as the basis for declaring a man unfit for military service, with subsequent exclusion from military records by decision of the VLK (medical board. – Ed.). This gave the person liable for military service the opportunity to evade conscription during mobilization and freely cross the state border of Ukraine,” the report says.

Officers found documents and cash from the suspects. Currently, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

At the end of July, it was reported that four more judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine could be charged with corruption offences. We are talking about bribery in the criminal case against the former head of the instance Vsevolod Knyazev.

In May, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Knyazev, the former head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, for 60 days in connection with a $2.7 million bribe case.

Significant personnel changes in the Ukrainian government and the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky related to corruption took place in January of this year. Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Ministers for the Development of Communities and Territories Ivan Lukerya and Vyacheslav Negoda, as well as Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaly Muzychenko were removed from their posts.