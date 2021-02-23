The head of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Marcelo Ebrard, expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the start of supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the republic.

The first batch of the drug arrived in Mexico late in the evening on February 22nd. At the first stage, it will be used to vaccinate the elderly. The vaccination campaign will begin on Wednesday in three metropolitan districts.

Ebrard, in his microblog on Twitter, thanked Putin, his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to Mexico City Viktor Coronelli “for helping to make the arrival possible” of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

“The friendship between Mexico and Russia is growing stronger,” the diplomat wrote, attaching a photo in which he and the Russian ambassador stand in front of the plane that delivered the vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico, about 2.24 million people have become infected with the coronavirus, of which 180,536 have died.

At the same time, since the end of January this year, a steady decrease in the rate of spread of infection has been recorded in the country.