RIA Novosti: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to surrender several positions to minimize losses

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will have to surrender several positions and retreat in order to minimize losses, said Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Artie Green. His words are reported by RIA Novosti.

According to Green, we are talking about territories that the Ukrainian military captured in the summer, as well as during the so-called Kharkov offensive in September 2022. He also revealed other details of the unsuccessful counteroffensive.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that they underestimated Russia's capabilities

Artie Green admitted that the Ukrainian command “severely underestimated Russian capabilities.” And the allies put the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an “uncomfortable position” by not providing the necessary weapons.

As we prepared to attack, the officers and everyone else except those with top secret intelligence clearance had no idea of ​​the enemy's resources. But he often appeared on TV [глава ГУР Кирилл] Budanov reported that everything was bad for them, and we would still have a season in Crimea See also Almost all those who died in the fire in the Kostroma club were identified Artie GreenUkrainian Armed Forces officer

According to him, a “bad trend” has developed for Kyiv when the Armed Forces of Ukraine have few forces and means, while the Russian army has enough.

We will have to leave a bridgehead on the left bank of the Black Stallion, and possibly on the left bank of Oskol in order to minimize our losses Artie GreenUkrainian Armed Forces officer

The offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was thwarted by Russian minefields

Ukrainian reconnaissance drone operator writes: RIA Newstold what goal was set for the Ukrainian Armed Forces two days before the offensive.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Thus, it was assumed that in 12 hours the Ukrainian military would advance five to ten kilometers. Within 24 hours it was necessary to break through the first line of defense, bypass Rabotino, Novopokrovka and prepare a bridgehead for the next brigades that were supposed to take Tokmak.

“To our question: “What if something goes wrong?” they answered us: “The corps command has a plan B,” the military man said. However, he clarified, there was no such plan.

In his opinion, the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed due to Russian minefields and the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam, which “confused all the cards.”

Zelensky allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retreat

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US lawmakers that Ukraine would “never back down in the fight to drive out invading Russian troops,” but that without American help the conflict would become much more brutal. According to the Ukrainian leader, without support the army will inevitably lose its position to a determined and well-armed enemy.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

It was also reported that Ukraine had switched to strategic defense. Zelensky discussed construction of fortifications on the main defensive lines: Avdeevsky, Maryinsky, Kupyansk-Limansky directions, as well as in regions bordering Russia and Belarus. According to him, the creation of defense lines “should become a priority issue.”

Zaluzhny declared the impossibility of achieving a breakthrough in the conflict with Russia

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny, in an interview with The Economist, reported that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, in this regard, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

Zaluzhny clarified that “by all estimates” Ukrainian troops should have “reached Crimea, fought in Crimea, returned from Crimea” within four months. He explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is being shot at by Russian artillery.