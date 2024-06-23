Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Budanov called the situation on the battlefield difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer appreciated the situation for the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) on the battlefield and called it quite difficult.

“The bad news is that the situation is quite difficult. It will be like this for at least another month, and it won’t get any easier,” the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted, answering the question of whether the Ukrainian military will be able to stop Russia’s advance.

Budanov did not comment on whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to hold Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He pointed out that the Ukrainian army still needs weapons, despite the fact that Western supplies are coming much faster than a few months ago.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that the Ukrainian authorities are putting pressure on the United States, seeking to lift the ban on strikes with ATACMS operational-tactical missiles deep into Russian territory.