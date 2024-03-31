The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the register of organizations and individuals involved in extremist activities or terrorism) said on March 31 that the actions of members of the cell of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, an organization recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) are beneficial Kyiv.

“Today it is very beneficial for us that they were able to stretch the groups and divert forces at the front,” he said on the Rada TV channel.

According to him, units can only operate in border zones; they will not be able to reach Moscow with weapons. At the same time, he pointed out that Russia is strengthening its borders.

“The enemy, as strong as he was, remains so,” Budanov added.

Earlier, on March 25, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov pointed out that the regime in Kyiv had become terrorist. A similar opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. She said that Ukraine, through the hands of Western regimes, has become a center for the spread of terrorism in Europe, speaking about the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

Before this, on December 31, 2023, political scientist Vladimir Oleinik, in a conversation with Izvestia, emphasized that Ukraine is doomed to lose because of the terrorist authorities. He believed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was beside himself with anger and was ready to commit any crime, if only Washington and Brussels would give him money for it.

In addition, in mid-December last year, French MEP Thierry Mariani also called Ukraine a terrorist state.