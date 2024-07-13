Chief of GUR Budanov: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ problems at the front are getting worse

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) pessimistically assessed the prospects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) until the end of the year. He spoke about this in an interview with a Ukrainian publication NV.

According to him, the problems the Ukrainian Armed Forces have at the front “tend to worsen.” The head of the GUR suggested that the situation for the Ukrainian army will remain difficult until the end of the year. “Unfortunately, I won’t have much good news this year,” he added.

In the interview, Budanov also called the threat of an offensive by Russian troops from the north real. However, he did not specify where exactly it should be expected from, so as not to provoke panic.