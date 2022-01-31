The head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, said that weapons supplied by Western countries to Kiev appear in the Donbass in a day or two. He stated this in an interview with RIA News.

According to him, Western states daily transfer dozens of tons of modern weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, for the rest of the world, this is presented as assistance to Kiev for defense against “Russian aggression”, but in fact it is the participation of the United States, Great Britain and their allies in the conflict, Pasechnik emphasized. The head of the LPR also said that in a couple of days the brought weapons appear in the conflict zone and can be used against the people of Donbass.

In addition, Pasechnik noted that he would like to ask taxpayers and ordinary citizens of Western countries if they know that the weapons bought with their money are not used to fight the terrible “Russian aggressor”, but “are given into the hands of the militants of the Ukrainian regime, to kill civilians in the LNR and DNR.”

Earlier, the head of the LPR said that Ukraine was pulling weapons and equipment to the Donbass, trying to hide this from the observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM). According to Pasechnik, there is an active movement from Ukraine. “There is the supply of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, heavy weapons are moving and equipment is being prepared,” he explained.