The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik revealed the purpose of the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Ukraine. He told about this RIA News…

According to him, Blinken’s trip is aimed at aggravating the situation in Donbass, since Washington needs Kiev only as a weapon against Russia. The head of the LPR noted that the world does not correspond to the interests of the United States. During the visit, “all statements, all decisions that will be made, all briefings” will be aimed at aggravating the situation, which in the end will have to result in an armed conflict, explained Pasechnik. He added that it is definitely not worth expecting an improvement in the situation in Donbass after Blinken’s trip.

At the same time, Pasechnik said that the Donbass is ready to resolve issues peacefully within the framework of the Minsk agreements. According to him, the region would very much like the United States to “stop its subordinates” in the person of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the rest of the political elite.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities were predicted serious problems due to the visit of the US Secretary of State to Kiev. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, academician Vitaly Zhuravsky believes that this visit is familiarization for the United States. The expert explained that representatives of the administration of US President Joe Biden have not yet met directly with the Ukrainian leadership and want to form an opinion about him.