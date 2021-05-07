Rapprochement between NATO and Ukraine will not solve the problem of Donbass. This was announced on May 7 by the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik.

“Well, the fact that Ukraine will be admitted to NATO is quite realistic, taking into account who is currently there at the head. And regarding the settlement of the conflict in Donbass through Ukraine’s accession to NATO … Well, I say again, the more participants and parties in the conflict, the more the conflict is aggravated and strained, and aggravated. Therefore, the problem in Donbass will not be resolved from the fact that Ukraine will join NATO, “Pasechnik quotes. “RIA News”…

In addition, the head of the LPR said that now there is no need to send UN peacekeepers to the east of Ukraine. He noted that for the entry of troops into the territory of Donbass there must be an international solution, which does not exist.

Pasechnik also believes that the increase in the number of military personnel in the region will escalate the situation and increase the fear of local residents. Pasechnik added that there is a possibility that the peacekeeping forces will stay in Donbass for a long time, which will complicate the resolution of the conflict.

A day earlier, Karin Jean-Pierre, Deputy Press Secretary of the White House, said that the United States supports Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

Prior to that, on May 4, Poland urged to speed up Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and on May 3, the country’s desire was supported in Lithuania.

Earlier on April 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to American President Joe Biden with a request to help Ukraine join NATO. According to him, membership in the alliance will allegedly be the only way to end the conflict in Donbass.

On April 16, President Zelensky said that he discussed at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. The head of state noted that Kiev feels the support of Paris in receiving Ukraine an action plan for NATO membership.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, securing the country’s course towards the EU and NATO. Ukraine has become the sixth state to receive NATO Enhanced Partner status.