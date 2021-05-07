The conflict in Donbass has been escalating over the past few months, and Ukraine has thwarted agreements. About this in an interview RIA News said the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik.

According to him, “there can be no talk of any military ceasefire or observance of the ceasefire regime.” At the same time, Pasechnik accused Kiev of the failure of all agreements. “In fact, this is a real civil war, and it is worth talking about it out loud,” he stressed. Pasechnik drew attention to the fact that the inhabitants of the LPR are legally Ukrainian citizens, therefore “it turns out that the armed forces of Ukraine are shooting at their own citizens.”

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Kiev, as well as the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. The Ukrainian authorities then accused Moscow of building up its military presence on the border between the countries. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army was moving through its territory in the directions in which it considers it necessary, and called on Kiev to stop provocations.