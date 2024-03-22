Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis called on “not to lose focus” after the terrorist attack in Crocus

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on social media X made an incomprehensible statement without explanation after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

“Let's not lose focus,” the minister urged. His publication does not contain any other phrases.

The post was reposted by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. The Lithuanian authorities did not make any other statements after the terrorist attack in Moscow.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, criticized the West for the lack of specificity when condemning “terrorism in all forms.” “This is evidence of the deepest crisis in the West, dangerous in all its manifestations: both for themselves and for the world as a whole,” the diplomat emphasized.