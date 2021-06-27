In a statement to reporters after his meeting with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and African Cooperation Nasser Bourita, Dabaiba called for “the necessity of activating the Arab Maghreb Union … and overcoming all the difficulties and challenges it faces.”

On Monday, Dabaiba is expected to meet with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives and other Moroccan officials.

For his part, Bourita said, “Morocco is keeping pace with the efforts of the Libyan people and the Libyan popular institutions in order to prepare for the upcoming elections aimed at laying the foundations for permanent stability in this Maghreb country.”

It is noteworthy that the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, also visited Morocco this week and met with Moroccan officials.

Morocco boycotted the second Berlin conference on Libya for not being invited to the first Berlin conference on Libya, which Morocco did not accept, and was among the reasons for the diplomatic crisis between Morocco and Germany recently.

Bourita said that “Morocco does not need pictures and conferences, but rather the strength of the Kingdom lies in the fact that its role is required of the Libyans themselves.”

Morocco had mediated the Libyan crisis, as in 2015 the Libyan parties reached a peace agreement in Skhirat.

The Libyans have also met in Bouznika, near Rabat, since last year, to agree on sovereign positions, and to overcome the political crisis that engulfed the Skhirat Agreement.