The head of the Left Front, Udaltsov, said that the police came to search him

Police officers came to the head of the “Left Front” Sergei Udaltsov. The public figure himself stated this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Udaltsov, the police visit is explained by the intention of law enforcement officers to conduct a search of him.

“They’re banging on the door, saying they’re from the police. They came with a search,” said the head of the Left Front.

There were no official comments from the capital's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that the Tver court in Moscow imposed 40 hours of compulsory labor for Sergei Udaltsov, who violated the procedure for holding a rally.