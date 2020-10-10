The head of the Latvian society of military veterans, Vladimir Norvind, was exiled to Russia. About this in Facebook written by the Latvian human rights activist Alexander Gaponenko.

According to him, on October 9 at 15:00 Norvind was detained by the Latvian security forces. First, he was sent to a detention center for illegal migrants in the village of Mucenieki, and then forcibly expelled from Latvia to Russia. The formal basis for the deportation was the cancellation of the residence permit of a Russian citizen.

According to Gaponenko, in fact, the activity of the former Russian military has caused the displeasure of the authorities. Initially, the organization was imposed many fines, and then it was closed.

Another reason for the expulsion of Norvind, the human rights activist calls the leadership of the Slavic social and cultural center “Harmony”. “In this position, he helped organize holiday concerts for May 9th. At these concerts, Soviet songs were sounded that glorified the victory of the Soviet people over fascism in Europe! ” – said Gaponenko.

In addition, he connects the decision of the Latvian authorities to expel Norvind with the announcement by Russia of the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. “The Latvian authorities decided to take symmetrical measures and severely punished the 75-year-old pensioner. And thus [хотели] show support for Tikhanovskaya, ”concluded Gaponenko.

“Their organization numbered almost two thousand people, had 22 branches in Latvia. The organization defended the interests of military pensioners, provided assistance to the needy, the lonely. It also took part in organizing elections to the Russian authorities, since many of its members had Russian citizenship. In all elections, Russian citizens in Latvia voted without exception for the line pursued by Russian President Vladimir Putin, ”the human rights activist said in a note.