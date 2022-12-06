The National Electronic Media Council of Latvia has decided to revoke the broadcasting license of the Dozhd TV channel (this material concerns the activities of the foreign agent Dozhd). This was announced on Tuesday, December 6, by the chairman of the council, Ivars Abolins, on Twitter.

According to him, the work of the TV channel threatens the national security of Latvia and public order in the country. The decision to revoke the license was made on Tuesday morning, he said.

“Assessing the totality of violations, NEPLP is convinced that the management of TV Rain does not understand and is not aware of the significance and seriousness of the violations, and therefore cannot act on the territory of Latvia,” he stressed.

The decision will come into force on the night of Thursday, December 8.

The council also intends to ask for the blocking of the channel’s broadcasts on the YouTube platform.

Earlier, on December 1, on the air of Dozhd, TV presenter Alexei Korostelev said: “We hope that many servicemen, including us, were able to help, for example, with equipment and with simply basic amenities at the front.”

After that, he was fired from his job, and Latvia initiated the process of revoking the permission to stay in the country for the employees of the TV channel.

Rain was licensed to broadcast in Latvia on 6 June.

Roskomnadzor restricted access to the resources of the Dozhd TV channel on March 1.