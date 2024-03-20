Latvian Foreign Minister Karins began to stutter when answering a question about the deportation of Russians

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins was speechless when answering a question about the deportation of Russians due to ignorance of the language. This happened during a conversation between the head of the foreign policy department and journalist Tim Sebastian; the interview was posted on the Deutsche Welle YouTube channel (included in the Russian Federation register of foreign agent media).

Karins said that all people living in Latvia must learn the national language, adding that such a practice is common in many European countries.

The journalist asked why exactly the Russian-speaking residents of the country are planning to be deported due to ignorance of Latvian. The Foreign Minister tried to answer the question, but became confused and began to stutter, saying that “this is not true.”

Earlier, the representative of the Latvian Migration Department, Madara Puke, said that about 800 Russians who do not have the right to stay in it could be deported from the state. She clarified that deportation threatens those Russians who have not passed the Latvian language exam and have not applied for a temporary residence permit.