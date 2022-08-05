The head of the Kherson region, Saldo, was hospitalized in Crimea and put into a medically induced coma

The head of the administration of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo was hospitalized in the Semashko clinic in Simferopol. Doctors put him into a medically induced coma.

According to unofficial sources, Saldo was delivered from Kherson to the capital of Crimea by air ambulance. In the clinic, he ended up in the neurosurgery department, where people who have had a stroke are treated.

Baza Edition reportedthat they want to transport the head of the Kherson administration by a special plane from Crimea to a Moscow hospital. It is specified that yesterday he became worse, in connection with this, Balance was connected to a ventilator and put into a coma.

Posts continue to appear on the Balance Telegram channel

On the evening of August 4, when, according to media reports, Saldo was already at the clinic in Crimea, in his TelegramThe channel published a post about a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Health after the government meeting.

“After another meeting with the government of the Kherson region, the Minister of Health approached me and, looking at my appearance, began to insist on an immediate medical examination. I, of course, refused, but the minister brought doctors to the office, who, after doing an examination, insisted on immediate hospitalization, ”said Saldo. He also said that the chairman of the government of the Kherson region Sergei Eliseev would act as head of the Kherson region during his absence.

On the afternoon of August 5, a post was published in which Saldo stated that, according to preliminary estimates of doctors, the deterioration of his condition was the result of a complication after suffering COVID-19. “Despite the indisposition, I continued to be active as head, held working meetings and field events in the region,” he specified.

Later, a repost of a statement by the deputy head of the Kherson administration, Kirill Stremousov, appeared on the Telegram channel, in which he called statements about Saldo’s coma part of Ukraine’s information war against Russia. He also said that the illness of the head of the region is “the result of a severe overstrain, physical and mental, that the head of the VGA has endured over the past six months.”

Other versions of the hospitalization of the head of the Kherson region

According to Baza, doctors suspect that Saldo could have been poisoned. It is specified that the staff of the medical institution sent the patient’s biomaterial for chemical and toxicological examination. It is assumed that in a couple of days it will become known whether there is any poison in the body of the politician.

Previously, doctors believed that Saldo had a heart attack or stroke, but the results of the cardiogram and computed tomography did not confirm these diagnoses.