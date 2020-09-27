The governor of the Kharkiv region Aleksey Kucher spoke about what the last conversation of the pilots of the An-26 military aircraft that crashed the day before was about.

According to him, the pilots were in touch a minute before the fall. They discussed the possibility of landing.

“Even at 20:44 the guys got in touch, and literally in a minute – everything …”, – reports website regional state administration with reference to Kuchera.

We will remind, the military An-26 crashed on Friday when landing near the Ukrainian city of Chuguev near Kharkov. There were 27 people on board, including 20 cadets. As a result, 26 people died, one cadet survived and is now in the hospital. The preliminary cause of the incident is called a technical malfunction.

An-26 crash site near Kharkov An-26 crash site near Kharkov

Earlier it was reported that rescuers removed black boxes from the wreckage of the crashed An-26. Flight recorders will be decoded shortly.