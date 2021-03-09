The head of the KGB of Belarus Ivan Tertel spoke about the prevention of terrorist attacks in the country against the facilities of state departments and some officials. He stated this in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel, reports RIA News…

Tertel said the planned terrorist attacks could threaten a large number of people. “Unfortunately, this is true, this is the reality in which we currently live,” he said. The head of the KGB assured that the department is taking appropriate measures.

In addition, caches with a large amount of explosives, weapons and remote means for detonating various objects were found on the territory of the country. “Believe me, these explosives and other weapons were not intended, for example, for poaching fishing,” Tertel said.

Earlier, the head of the KGB of Belarus Ivan Tertel said that the special services became aware of three scenarios of protests planned in the country in the spring. At the same time, he stressed that the peak of protests in the country has passed. However, he said, “overseas centers” are being radicalized and are attempting to renew the protests.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. The CEC said that Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, won 80 percent of the vote. This caused massive protests that have been going on for six months. Lukashenka claims that the West is behind what is happening.