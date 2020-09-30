The head of the refereeing department of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Viktor Kashshai commented on the words of the head coach of “Rostov” Valery Karpin about the number of stops in the games of the Russian football championship.

On September 27, after the match of the ninth round of the Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League with Arsenal (3: 2), Karpin said that the rhythm of the Russian championship differs from the European ones due to the large number of whistles and yellow cards.

“We have analyzed how things are going in the leading leagues of Europe and the Russian championship. We are sure that our referees do not stop the game too often – they do this only when necessary, ”Kashshai said in an interview. “Sport-Express”…

So, according to the data of the sports analytics company InStat, the average number of fouls per match in the 2020/21 season in the RPL (25) is less than in the national championships of Italy (27), France (28) and Spain (28).

At the same time, he stressed that, based on the analysis of the refereeing departments and inspectors, there should be even more yellow cards in RPL games.

At the same time, according to Kashshai, this warning is not applied against the player, but in order to protect him in the long term.

In August, a scandal erupted after the match between Spartak Moscow and Sochi, which ended in a draw (2: 2). At the end of the first half, “Spartak” was leading with a score of 2: 0, but then the opponents successfully converted two penalties. Kashshai then said that the second appointment of the penalty spot by the referee Vasily Kazartsev was wrong.