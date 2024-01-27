Confiscation of Russian assets blocked in European jurisdictions will reduce the attractiveness of the euro and increase the attractiveness of the yuan. This was reported on Friday, January 26 Financial Times (FT) with reference to statements by the head of the Italian Central Bank, Fabio Panetta.

In particular, speaking on January 26 at an event in Riga dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Latvia’s transition to the euro, the head of the Italian Central Bank said that the conflict in Ukraine demonstrated to the European Union the strategic benefits of using the euro. However, he stressed that turning the euro into a weapon, in turn, would harm its attractiveness as a global currency.

“International relations are part of a 'repetitive game': weaponizing a currency inevitably reduces its attractiveness and encourages the emergence of alternatives,” Panetta said at an event in Riga marking the 10th anniversary of Latvia's adoption of the euro.

He added that the increased use of the yuan to finance trade between China and Russia was “instructive in this regard” as Beijing promoted its national currency to countries hit by international sanctions that made it difficult for them to use the dollar or euro.

However, the FT emphasizes that Panetta did not directly mention the EU’s plans to use €210 billion of Russian sovereign assets frozen in eurozone financial institutions. But officials said his warnings about weaponizing the European currency were made with those plans in mind.

Earlier, on January 23, Bloomberg reported that the Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) countries are discussing the possibility of introducing a tax on profits from frozen Russian assets. At the same time, a group of countries, including Germany, spoke out against the confiscation of Russian property for legal reasons, the agency reports the words of anonymous interlocutors.

Before this, on December 6, Alexey Kanaev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, said that Russian assets illegally frozen must return in full to the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation, otherwise it will be “banal theft” of Russian funds. He recalled that the Russian Federation also has assets frozen in response to unfriendly actions of Western countries.

The head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on November 8 that the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation abroad will lead to negative consequences in general for the development of the global financial system. On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would work out retaliatory measures due to the approval in the US Congress of the project to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the European Union approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.