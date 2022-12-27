Darjal emphasized full readiness to host the great football event in the region, and to motivate fans of various teams to attend and participate in the Gulf football wedding, which returns to Iraq after 44 years.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Darjal expressed his great happiness with the positive atmosphere that Iraq is experiencing in preparation for hosting a football event dear to the hearts of the countries of the region, which is the Gulf Cup.

The head of the Iraqi Federation described the event as “more than just a football tournament, because it brings together the Gulf brothers, strengthens the interdependence between them, and increases their unity.”

He added, stressing that “the tournament stadiums and residences for all delegations are ready to host the guests of Basra. The city has decorated in preparation for the great football wedding.”

And he continued: “I address all our people, brothers, and brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and my message is that Basra is ready to embrace our Gulf brothers, starting next January 6 in the beloved Basra Governorate. And I say to you (Basra is your home) and the people of Iraq are your people, your people, and your brothers. Welcome to you.” In the bosom of goodness and love.”

The Iraqi official stressed his confidence in Basra’s ability to produce the championship successfully, befitting the status of the great football event, expecting that the Gulf championships will continue to entertain football fans with distinguished artistic performances in the matches, thanks to the special atmosphere in the various tournaments.

Gulf 25