The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said that the recommendations on the admission of Russians were adopted unanimously.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during a press conference broadcast on YouTubechannel of the organization, explained the new recommendations for the admission of Russian athletes.

Bach said the decision was made unanimously after long consultations based on the Olympic Charter. The head of the IOC stressed that the charter speaks of political neutrality, so sanctions against government officials remain in force.

Earlier, on March 28, the IOC recommended that Russians who did not support military operations in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participating in tournaments.

At the end of February 2022, most sports organizations suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus on the recommendation of the IOC. The decision on the participation of representatives of these countries in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has not yet been made.