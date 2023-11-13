The suspension of the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not mean that international federations should automatically suspend the membership of Russian organizations, stated November 13, IOC President Thomas Bach.

He said that in this context, the committee received a lot of questions from a number of international organizations regarding the impact of the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and explained that the IOC was forced to suspend the activities of the Russian Olympic Committee due to an alleged “blatant violation of the Olympic Charter.”

“This decision is based solely on the actions of the ROC and does not imply that international federations should automatically suspend the activities of the relevant Russian member federation. Each must consider the situation in a specific case, taking into account the provisions of its charter,” added the head of the IOC.

On October 12, the IOC announced the suspension of the ROC until further notice after the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into the Russian organization, recalled “Sport Express“

On November 6, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) registered an appeal by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) against the International Olympic Committee’s decision to suspend membership. Arbitration proceedings have commenced at CAS.

On October 19, speaking at the International Forum “Russia – a Sports Power” in Perm, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international sports are showing signs of degeneration. According to him, it is very commercialized and politicized.

On October 12, IOC official Mark Adams announced the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. According to him, the decision of the IOC Executive Committee is valid “until further notice.”