Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin put the investigation into the beating of a schoolboy in Sergiev Posad under control. This was reported by the press service departments on Monday, March 6th.

A video appeared on social networks in which a woman, along with her 17-year-old son, beat a 12-year-old boy. According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the conflict was that the victim pushed the attacker’s son from a snowy hill.

The rest of the children tried to stop the fight, at some point a woman passing by rushed to save the child.

Alexander Bastrykin instructed the head of the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, Alexander Starikov, as part of the audit, to establish all the circumstances of the incident and provide a report.

On March 5, in Murmansk, teenagers broke down the door of an apartment, broke into the house of an elderly couple, and beat the spouses. The woman tried to protect her husband from blows with her body and asked to call the police. The incident is being investigated and the suspects are being identified.