The head of the Investigative Committee ordered to open a case due to an attack by teenagers on a father and son

Bastrykin ordered to open a case due to an attack by teenagers near the St. Petersburg metro station

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin ordered to open a case due to an attack by teenagers on a 45-year-old man and his 18-year-old son at the Chernaya Rechka metro station in St. Petersburg. The department reported this to Lenta.ru.

Bastrykin also demanded to provide him with a report on this case. The progress of the execution of the order has been monitored by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

Earlier it became known that teenagers with a pistol attacked a father and son near the Chernaya Rechka metro station because of a girl’s jacket, which the minor allegedly did not return to a friend about six months ago. The victim told the police that a group of young people demanded 35 thousand rubles from him and his son for this jacket. After refusing, the man and the youth were thrown to the ground and began to be beaten with hands and feet. One of the attackers fired an aerosol weapon into the air several times, after which the entire group fled.