Bastrykin requested a report on the situation with a Russian woman who was threatened by her ex-husband

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) Alexander Bastrykin drew attention to complaints from a resident of the Chelyabinsk region about death threats from her ex-husband. This writes the department’s press service on the Telegram channel.

He ordered a report on the situation to be provided. “The head of the department will be presented with a report on the progress of the investigation into the arguments of a woman who suffered from threats from her ex-husband in the Chelyabinsk region,” the statement said.

Earlier, a Russian man slashed his wife because of an upcoming divorce. The tragedy occurred in St. Petersburg. The police were called by the woman’s sister, and the law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene broke into the apartment and found the victim without signs of life.