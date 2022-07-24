The head of the Investigative Committee Bastrykin instructed to control the case of beating a metro passenger in Moscow

The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to monitor the progress of the consideration of the criminal case on the beating of a Moscow metro passenger by three men. This is reported in Telegramdepartmental channel.

The instruction was given in connection with the appearance in the media of reports that the three accused of assaulting a young man who came to the defense of a girl could change their qualifications to a softer article.

On October 4, 2021, three Dagestanis attacked 25-year-old Roman Kovalev in a subway train car at the Pervomaiskaya station and beat him. The conflict began after Kovalev stood up for the girl. According to the victim, the other passengers did not help him and fled to another part of the car. All participants in the beating were detained, criminal cases were initiated against them under articles on the use of violence against a representative of the authorities and attempted murder. On October 11, Bastrykin presented Kovalev with the Valor and Courage medal.