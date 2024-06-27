State Duma Speaker Volodin: Bastrykin Insulted the People with Words About the “State Fool”

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF) speculated on the topic of migration policy and called the lower house of parliament “The State Fool.” The deputies were outraged by these words. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin considered that all Russians were insulted in this way, since they are the ones who elect deputies.

Deputies were elected by citizens of the Russian Federation, he insulted the people Vyacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma

State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein called on Bastrykin to apologize “for his words, which are unacceptable for a person holding such a responsible post.” He stated that he shared Volodin’s opinion and also believed that the heads of the Investigative Committee insulted the voters of the deputies with his statement.

Deputy of the lower house of parliament Yevgeny Popov, in turn, called Bastrykin’s words about the activities of parliament rude. He advised the head of the Investigative Committee to come to the State Duma himself and express his proposals regarding migration legislation. “If there is no such desire, then parliament has the power to summon him according to the law, which, I hope, will be done promptly,” the deputy added.

Parliamentarian Anatoly Wasserman notedthat Bastrykin should be careful with such assessments. “This, of course, is not a reason to limit him in anything, but on the other hand, it is a reason to remind him that he must treat others the same way he wants others to treat him,” he said He.

The State Duma announced the benefits of migrants

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation Yuri Sinelshchikov notedthat migrants do more good than harm.

He recalled that visitors often work in Russia where they cannot build a career, and are prepared for heavy physical exertion.

Road repairs are underway near me. If you look, there is not a single Russian. Moreover, the salary there is not low, but decent. This is not a prestigious job, it’s physically difficult, you can’t build a career. In this matter, caution and caution are needed. I’m not in favor of patting them all on the head, hugging them and resettling them all to Russia, but we need to take into account our economic interests Yuri SinelshchikovFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation

The parliamentarian also added that, according to statistics, the percentage of crimes among indigenous residents of Russia is much higher than among migrants.

Bastrykin scolded deputies over migrants

The head of the Investigative Committee believes that Russia needs to change its migration policy. On June 27, during a speech at the SPIEF session, he addressed a member of the State Duma who was present at the discussion and asked her about the procedure for adopting laws on this topic.

Please tell me what is happening in the State Duma, is there any interest in adopting new laws that correspond to the tension of the situation? (…) I would really like to know when our State Fool will adopt good laws Alexander Bastrykinhead of the Investigative Committee of Russia

Deputy Sardana Avksentieva, with whom Bastrykin spoke, replied that work was underway on this issue.

Bastrykin also said that when hiring migrants, it is necessary to be guided by issues of national security.

He noted that currently the geography of migration crime in Russia is expanding. According to him, a significant number of such crimes have been recorded, in particular, in the Samara, Chelyabinsk, Tambov, Kemerovo and Penza regions, as well as in the Altai Territory and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.