The head of the ICR instructed to check the case of a teenager who desecrated a grave in Voronezh

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin instructed his subordinates to check the case of a teenager who desecrated a grave in Voronezh. This was reported to Lente.ru on Thursday, July 28, in the TFR.

Thus, the head of the department instructed the head of the TFR in the Voronezh region to organize an investigation into the actions of young people, which consisted in desecration of graves. The course and results of this check are put under control in the central office of the department.

Earlier it was reported that in Voronezh, a teenager urinated on a grave, shouted at the same time “glory to Ukraine, glory to LGBT, glory to me” and filmed it, after which he published the footage on his Telegram channel. After relieving himself, he and his friend begin to passionately hug and kiss next to the burial.

Other cemetery footage posted by the teen on social media shows him twerking at the veteran’s grave. The person involved calls himself a transgender and uses the feminine gender when talking about himself. In addition, in his videos, he repeatedly mentions that he is under the influence of psychotropic drugs.