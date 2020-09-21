The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to verify the information about the involvement of Elman Pashayev, who defended the interests of the artist Mikhail Efremov in the criminal case of a fatal accident, to fraud with a three-room apartment in Moscow. Reported by TASS…

Bastrykin ordered to organize an inspection and, if there are grounds, to initiate a criminal case based on media materials.

Earlier it was reported that Pashayev was suspected of seizing an apartment belonging to the disabled Elena Kirsanova. The woman’s lawyer assures that after the stroke, his client was declared incompetent, which Elman Pashayev took advantage of – in 1997 he registered in her apartment, and then privatized the house and evicted the owner. For 20 years, the woman’s family has been fighting with Pashayev to defend the apartment.

The lawyer himself said that he is calm about checking the TFR, since he was not involved in the theft.

On September 18, the Chamber of Advocates (AP) of the Republic of North Ossetia – Alania deprived the status of a lawyer Elman Pashayev, seeing in his actions a disciplinary offense. The President of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers Yuri Pilipenko, on whose initiative the disciplinary proceedings were initiated, called this decision the most appropriate for the situation.

Pashayev has been subjected to such a punishment for the fifth time. After a year, he can take the exam again and get his license back.