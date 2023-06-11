IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Kyiv and Zaporozhye NPP next week

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi next week will visit Kyiv and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported in a publication on website organizations.

At the same time, there is no information on the exact dates of the visit of the head of the IAEA. According to information from the statement, Grossia’s visit will be connected with an assessment of the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP).

On June 9, it became known that the IAEA would send a new delegation to the ZNPP, headed by Grossi. According to the adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, the delegation will include 13 people, while its route will be “carefully and in detail” worked out.

On June 8, Grossi called the nuclear safety situation at ZNPP potentially dangerous.