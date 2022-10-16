IAEA chief Grossi said after a conversation with Putin that no one wants a nuclear catastrophe

Nobody wants a nuclear catastrophe, said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported Interfax.

“No one wants a nuclear catastrophe, no one,” he stressed.

Putin met with Grossi on 11 October. He suggested discussing the situation with the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), emphasizing that Moscow is open to resolving all issues. “Of course, we see that today there are elements of excessive dangerous politicization of everything related to nuclear activity,” the head of state said.

Russian troops occupied the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in March. The station itself and the nearby town of Energodar continue to be subjected to regular shelling. On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to accept the ZNPP facilities as federal property of the country. On the same day, representatives of the IAEA, who remained at the station on a permanent basis, announced Russia’s plans to restart one of the six reactors.