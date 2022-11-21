The head of the IAEA, Grossi, announced that President Putin was aware of what was happening at the ZNPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi expressed surprise at the awareness of Russian President Vladimir Putin about what is happening at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). About this he told in an interview with CBS.

During the conversation, the head of the IAEA was asked if the Russian leader was aware of what was happening at the ZNPP. To this, Grossi replied: “Absolutely.”

He knows every detail about it, which surprised me. Rafael Grossi Director General of the IAEA

The head of the IAEA stressed that the President of Russia “is very well aware not only of the structure of the station itself,” but also of access to electricity and external energy sources. “This is an object that he knows very well,” he concluded.

Shelling of ZNPP continues

In the interview, Grossi reiterated the problem of continued shelling. Grossi also said that as the IAEA mission approached the last Ukrainian checkpoint, there was “quite heavy gunfire” nearby. He expressed the opinion that it was an attempt to stop the IAEA experts.

Grossi noted that the situation in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is “unprecedented in many respects.” He stressed that the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe still exists. In addition, in such conditions, the risk of human error increases.

And that’s why I insist on creating a protection zone. It basically means “don’t attack the station” Rafael Grossi Director General of the IAEA

Earlier, Rafael Grossi called for an immediate halt to the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, the latest news from the agency’s expert team is extremely alarming – in particular, large explosions occurred at the station site, which is completely unacceptable. Prior to that, he had already expressed fears that the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would get out of control due to ongoing shelling and regular interruptions in external power.

IAEA and Russia

Grossi also shared his impressions of work at the Zaporozhye NPP. He admitted that there were areas in which the mission’s specialists were limited. In particular, they were not allowed into the control room. “But everything that we needed to see, we were able to see,” the head of the agency said.

Earlier, the IAEA Board of Governors called on Russia to leave the Zaporozhye NPP. The corresponding resolution was submitted by Canada and Finland. The project was approved by 24 of the 35 countries that make up the Board of Governors.

Related materials:

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Moscow’s intention to continue communication with the IAEA on ZNPP issues. In addition, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov called shameful the IAEA resolution calling on Russia to leave the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, the IAEA seems to be forgetting that the nuclear power plant is located on the territory of the Zaporozhye region, which is a full-fledged subject of Russia.

Russian troops occupied the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in March. The station itself and the nearby town of Energodar continue to be subjected to regular shelling. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity.