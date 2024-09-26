Grossi: Nuclear weapons can be used if many countries acquire them

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in an interview with UN News named condition for the use of nuclear weapons. According to him, this will happen if the number of countries that own such weapons increases.

“Imagine our world with all the tension, where 15, 18, 20 countries have nuclear weapons. Most likely, in this case, nuclear weapons would have been used,” he emphasized.

Grossi added that in some countries it is becoming normal to talk about nuclear weapons and their emergence, and the IAEA’s task is to prevent this.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russia and the United States to return to the process of reducing nuclear weapons. Progress in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation is interconnected, he emphasized.