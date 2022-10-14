IAEA Head Grossi welcomed the restoration of reserve power supply at ZNPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi welcomed the restoration of backup power supply at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), about this says on the organization’s website.

According to the head, the restoration of backup power supply at nuclear power plants was a positive step towards strengthening the situation with power supply.

“Working in very difficult conditions, the operational staff of Zaporozhye NPP is doing everything possible to strengthen the fragile situation with off-site power supply,” he said in a statement on the topical issue. At the same time, the head of the IAEA stressed that the overall situation with nuclear safety remains unstable.

On Friday, October 14, Zaporozhye NPP switched to work according to Russian standards.