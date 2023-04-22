Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi expressed concern about the situation in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to shelling, which experts recorded almost daily. His statement on Friday, April 21, was published on the official website agencies.

“I saw clear signs of military preparations in the area when I visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant just over three weeks ago. Since then, our experts on the ground have often reported hearing explosions, sometimes suggesting heavy shelling close to the scene,” he said.

The material emphasizes that the recent reports of the IAEA group speak of serious nuclear safety risks faced by Europe’s largest nuclear power plant due to the military conflict in Ukraine. Grossi noted that he was forced to insist on protecting the nuclear power plant and would continue his efforts through negotiations with Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, on April 5, near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a Polish-made shock drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell. The commander of the unit of the Russian Armed Forces, who ensures the security of the station, noted that Ukrainian militants decided to attack the facility, despite the presence of IAEA employees there.

On March 31, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov called for international sanctions to be imposed on the Kyiv authorities for cases of shelling of the ZNPP.

On March 29, Grossi announced the creation of a new concept of protection around the ZNPP. According to him, the goal of the organization remains the preparation of realistic measures for the safety of the plant, which can be agreed upon by all interested parties.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the plant by Ukrainian troops.