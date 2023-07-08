Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi criticized the military, ignoring the presence of closed areas around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He stated this in an interview with a Japanese TV channel. NHK on Saturday, July 8th.

“I tried to create a protective zone around the ZNPP. However, a counter-offensive has begun, and the commanders of military units do not recognize the existence of territories into which they cannot enter. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Grossi stressed.

At the same time, the head of the IAEA assured that he did not plan to retreat and would do everything possible to reduce risks in the future.

Earlier, on June 29, Grossi admitted that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region is of concern, since the ZNPP is located in the middle of the front line of contact.

In turn, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov urged to prevent the continuation of regular shelling of the ZNPP by Ukrainian militants. The consequences could be catastrophic, he said.

On June 23, Kaliningrad hosted another round of consultations on the situation at ZNPP. At the meeting, the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, and the director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, spoke. The speakers discussed the expected specific steps from the IAEA Secretariat, which will be aimed at preventing strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the ZNPP, adjacent territory and infrastructure facilities.

Grossi visited ZNPP on 15 June. After the visit, he said that the IAEA team had collected enough information for the assessment, and added that the experts would continue to monitor the situation constantly in order to “help prevent a nuclear accident.”

Zaporozhye NPP is located in Energodar and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of the Russian Federation after a referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of September last year, members of the IAEA have been monitoring the nuclear power plant.