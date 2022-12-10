The creation of a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP) will provide for the principle that the plant cannot be fired upon. In turn, those who do so “know exactly what they are doing.” This was announced on December 10 by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

“This is a complicated concept because there are no ceasefire or demilitarization negotiations. Let me explain in simple terms: do not shoot at the station or from the territory of the station,” Grossi told the TV channel Al Jazeera.

He believes that this can be achieved with the assistance of the IAEA as a technical body. As the head of the agency emphasized, it is impossible to fire at the station “neither from above, nor from below, nor from under the ground.”

“The people who do this know exactly what they are doing,” Grossi added.

On the eve of Grossi said that a protective zone around the ZNPP could be organized in the foreseeable future. However, one should not forget about other stations on Ukrainian territory, the head of the IAEA stressed.

On December 3, Grossi announced that the withdrawal of weapons from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would become part of the general agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to protect it. According to him, both sides agreed not to shell the station and not to fire from its territory.

A day earlier, he indicated that thanks to the actions of the agency’s staff, the agreement on a safe zone around the ZNPP is becoming more and more acceptable.

Meanwhile, on December 6, Russia’s representative to the UN, Natalya Karmazinskaya, said that Moscow agreed with the proposal to organize a security zone near the ZNPP and was ready to discuss the details. According to her, at the moment, provocations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) remain the main risk factor. Karmazinskaya once again called on the collective West to influence Kyiv to solve this problem.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of the Russian Federation following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with Russia. Moscow emphasized that the withdrawal of the Russian military threatens to be a disaster, since Kyiv could use the station for provocations.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.